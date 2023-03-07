New Delhi, March 7: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched NaMo Free Dialysis Centre and a Janaushadhi Kendra in Bengaluru. The minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare also inaugurated NaMo Day Care Center and flagged off four NaMo mobile healthcare units to mark the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

"...Mandaviya today launched NaMo Free Dialysis Centre and 100th Janaushadhi Kendra at Bengaluru South in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas," the chemicals and fertilizers ministry said in a statement. India Prepared To Deal With Health Emergencies, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

While addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said the first priority of the government is to provide cheap and better quality medicines to all citizens. Keeping this in mind, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country, he added. Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Reaches Milestone of 1 Crore Digitally Linked Health Records.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the achievements of Jan Aushadhi Centres are very satisfying. It has not only dispelled the concerns of crores of people about treatment costs but also made their lives easier.

Mandaviya said that disease affects both the rich and the poor equally. But a rich man can buy medicines at any cost, whereas a poor man is unable to get treatment many times due to lack of medicine.

The BJP government is providing low-cost and better-quality medicines to everyone through the Jan Aushadhi outlets. Mandaviya urged the youth to become 'Jan Aushadhi Mitra' to publicise the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for the betterment of people.

In a tweet, he said the scheme has impacted the lives of common people in a positive manner. The prime minister has revived the dying scheme. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in November 2008.

As of January 31, 2023, 9,082 outlets are functional in the country. As part of the initiative, 743 districts have already been covered. The government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by the end of December 2023. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical instruments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)