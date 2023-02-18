Nuh (Haryana), Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana police are investigating a complaint by a woman who alleged that her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted by Rajasthan police personnel during a raid at her house to arrest her son, who is booked in the case of alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes.

Dulari Devi, the mother of Shri Kant Pandit who is a member of the cow protection group led by Monu Manesar, also alleged in her complaint that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

Rajasthan police had named five persons linked to the Bajrang Dal in the case. Monu and Pandit are among the four evading arrest in connection with the death of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday.

Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, said that a complaint from Devi has been received and a probe has been initiated.

Devi alleged that the Rajasthan police team had assaulted her family members, including women, during the incident on Friday morning.

The complainant alleged that a team of over 40 personnel of Rajasthan police forcibly entered her house and asked about the whereabouts of Shri Kant.

“When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son's pregnant wife Kamlesh. They uttered abuses and took away my two sons Vishnu and Rahul with them and we still don't know about their whereabouts," she claimed.

Devi claimed that her daughter-in-law had completed nine months of pregnancy.

"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant on her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was admitted to Mandi khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead," she claimed and added her daughter-in-law is still hospitalised in critical condition.

"Both my sons Vishnu and Rahul should be recovered and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” Dulari said in her complaint.

A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that the family buried the body of the child without a postmortem. In this situation, it is a matter of investigation first.

“As per the complaint, we are verifying the facts. Further action will be taken as per the law,” said SP Singla while speaking to PTI.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Bharatpur Shyam Singh had said the FIR was registered at Gopalgarh police station against five people - Anil, Srikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singhla and Monu - on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

The accused have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

