New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Responding to the severe medical oxygen shortage in wake of the second COVID-19 wave, state-owned engineering major Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited's Haridwar and Bhopal plants have so far supplied more than 3,87,000 and 1,74,000 cubic meters of the live-saving gas respectively.

"BHEL Haridwar was having a capacity to produce 24,000 CuM oxygen per day for captive use through internal pipelines. Seeing the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country during mid-April, the plant created cylinder filling capacity for over 3000 cylinders per day along with putting in the entire logistics and manpower for handling over 3000 cylinders a day. It has so far filled almost 67,000 cylinders (over 3,87,000 CuM) of the medical oxygen for meeting requirements of hospitals and district authorities, PSUs, armed forces in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as Delhi-NCR," said an official statement by the company.Similarly, BHEL's Bhopal plant has so far supplied over 1,74,000 cubic meters of oxygen (over 26,000 cylinders) to various hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital, AIIMS, Military Hospital, Railway Hospital and Police Hospital, in addition to various private hospitals of Madhya Pradesh, it added.

In the same sequence of efforts, BHEL's Hyderabad unit has also revived a 40-year-old oxygen plant which was not in operation for the last 12 years. Servicing and overhauling was taken up on an emergency basis and the project was completed expeditiously. The plant will support hospitals through the supply of medical oxygen to the extent of about 2,000 CuM per day. (ANI)

