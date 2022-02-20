Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Bhilwara district on Sunday, police here said.

The accused, Hanuman Meghwal (40), raped her by taking her to his room when her parents were away for labour work, they said.

When the incident came to light, local people assaulted the accused, who was in an inebriated state, and injured him, they said.

The police have admitted the accused and the victim to a hospital.

A case has been registered against Meghwal and an investigation is underway, police said.

