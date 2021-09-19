Bhind/Satna (MP), Sep 19 (PTI) Seven boys drowned in two ponds on Sunday in separate incidents in Bhind and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

In Bhind district, four boys in the age group of 11 to 14 years drowned in the Vankhandeshwar pond under the Mehgaon police station area, nearly 20 km from the Morena district headquarters, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred after these boys went to the pond for immersing idols of Lord Ganesh, Bhind's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore told reporters.

"After immersion, they were bathing in the pond. They drowned after entering the deep water of the pond. Later, divers fished out their bodies," he said.

In another incident, three boys, aged between 9 to 11 years, drowned in the Joora village pond under Nadan police station limits in the Satna district, police station in-charge Hiralal Mishra said.

The incident occurred after a group of five boys entered the pond for a swim. They drowned after entering the deep water, he said.

"After seeing their three friends drowning, two other boys accompanying them rushed to the village and called for help. By the time villagers reached the spot, two boys had died while another breathed his last on his way to Maihar hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Govind Singh and Congress leader Hemant Katare alleged the incident in Mehgaon could have been averted had the safety arrangements put in place at the immersion site.

They demanded the MP government take immediate action against those responsible for the drownings and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of each deceased.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incidents.

