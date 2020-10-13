Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bhojpuri actors Sudeep Pandey and Deepa Pandey on Tuesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai.

Both the actors were inducted into the party in the presence of senior party leaders Praful Patel and Jayant Patil.

"Happy to welcome Bhojpuri superstar Sudip Pandey and Deepa Pandey into the NCP family," Praful Patel tweeted.

NCP national secretary Hemant Takle was also present on the occasion.

The induction of both the actors assumes significance ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. Recently, the party had announced that it would contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The party also informed that NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls.

"NCP will nominate its candidates for Bihar assembly elections. Sharad Pawar will do election campaigning in Bihar," party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

