Patna, October 13: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a crackdown on rebels, its ally in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) has expelled 15 of its leaders from the party ahead of the assembly elections. The JD(U) dismissed 15 leaders for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. An MLA, former MLAs, and former ministers are among expelled leaders. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U) Allotted 122 Seats, BJP to Fight on 121, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

Yesterday, the BJP removed nine leaders from the party for contesting against the NDA nominees. Four among them had reportedly quit the party after being denied tickets. Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Mrinal Shekhar, Ajay Pratap, Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi, Ravindra Yadav and Shweta Singh were expelled from the BJP.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) will contest 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

