Bhopal/ Rewa, Jun 25 (PTI) Three girls were killed and 12 others injured, three of them critically, in lightning strikes that occurred at five places in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms with cloud to earth strikes in the state for four more days.

Three teenage girls were killed and 12 others injured in lightning strikes reported at five different places in Mauganj tehsil, about 65 km from Rewa district, he said.

Rewa received 5.0 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, while Dhar district received 21 mm showers, senior meteorologist P K Saha of the IMD's Bhopal office said.

According to the IMD's forecast, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places of the state for the next four days.

Heavy rainfall is expected to accompany thunderstorms with lightning at the isolated place in the eastern part of the state from June 27, it said.

Earlier this week, five persons were killed and four injured, three of them critically, in lightning strikes at different places in Chhindwara and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh.

