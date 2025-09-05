Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Vice Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University, Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, inaugurated the safety feature integrated on the Namaste BHU Application.

With this feature, pressing the security button on the app will alert the control room, ensuring a prompt response and help.

BHU has launched a new initiative that could have a lasting impact in addressing the issue of women's safety on campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi launched the safety feature at Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Wednesday, along with senior functionaries of the university. In the first phase, the feature is available for the women students of the university and will be functional within the geographical boundaries of the BHU campus.

In case of an emergency, pressing the safety button will instantly trigger an alert in the Proctorial Board's control room. Along with the alert, the system will automatically transmit the user's personal details and location, facilitating a prompt response.

Prof Chaturvedi said that a lot needs to be done in terms of security, and this feature is one of the steps in that direction. He hoped that the new measure would instil a sense of confidence among the BHU community.

Prof Chaturvedi informed that the feature will work on the cellular network, and the location shared with the control room will be accurate enough for patrolling teams to respond.

He asked students not to hesitate in utilising the facility as and when they feel a threat-like situation. The safety feature will gradually be updated on the basis of user experience and feedback. The Vice-Chancellor said, "We have different versions of every software as they undergo modifications as per the feedback and experience.

"This security alert will also have updates in future. Depending on the experience with this new initiative, BHU will be willing to share it with universities across the country," he said.

Developed by the team of experts behind the Namaste BHU app, the new safety feature has been introduced in close coordination with the Chief Proctor's Office. Designed for ease of use, the feature requires users to have the Namaste BHU app installed on their mobile phones.

Demonstrating the new feature, Dr TV Prabhakar, who steered the development of the Namaste BHU app, informed that the feature offers two optional features for the user: making a call to the control room and generating a loud sound locally.

Chief Proctor Prof SP Singh said the measure is an important stride made by the university towards women's safety. He said that today's launch is just the first version and that with more tests and trials, newer versions of the feature will be available soon. He said that a team of nine members led by Prof Nirmala Horo, Deputy Chief Proctor, has been formed to oversee and monitor the overall functioning of the security alert.

Prof Nirmala Horo, Deputy Chief Proctor, said that choosing Mahila Mahavidyalaya for the launch of this new feature reiterates the university's commitment towards the safety of girl students. Delivering the welcome address, Prof Rita Singh, Principal, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, expressed gratitude on behalf of the MMV community. (ANI)

