Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (PTI) The capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has claimed to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

The BMC jurisdiction, which tops the list of daily new infections as well as COVID-19 fatalities in the state, has administered as many as 18,77,178 does of vaccines by August 2. While 10,71,676 people have received first dose of vaccine, 8,05,502 beneficiaries got the second dose, BMC officials said.

The 2011 census of India places the city's population at 8.43 lakh and demographers expect that to have increased to a little over 11 lakh over the ten year period. This officials point out, means given the fact that vaccines are being given only to people over 18 years of age, the city has achieved 100 per cent vaccination target.

BMC additional commissioner, Laxmikant Sethy said that the civic body had covered a wide range of beneficiaries including those from rural areas on the outskirts of the town. A huge number of outsiders keep commuting to the city regularly. “No one has been ignored,” he added.

Bhubaneshwar's residents, however, have however been given priority, he said.

The state's capital city has registered the highest 1,00607 COVID-19 cases of which 97,154 patients recovered. The city has 2595 active cases while as many as 837 patients died.

Bhubaneswar had reported the state's first COVID-19 case on March 15, 2020 and first fatality on April 7, 2020.

