New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The youth of Odisha are the true architects of its future, said Governor. Hari Babu Kambhampati while addressing the grand Odisha Divas celebration at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The event witnessed a large gathering from various walks of life, celebrating the state's rich heritage and promising future. The First Lady, Jayashree Kambhampati, was also present.

Emphasizing the role of young minds in shaping Odisha's progress, the Governor lauded the government's initiatives in skill development, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

"Odisha's startup ecosystem is thriving, and the rise of women-led enterprises is a testament to inclusive growth. You will shape an Odisha that is not just developed but a beacon of excellence, innovation, and leadership," he said.

Governor Kambhampati highlighted the state's industrial potential, as showcased through the Make in Odisha Conclave, which has attracted significant investments. He also spoke about the Pravasi Bharatiya Conclave, which has strengthened Odisha's global connections, fostering new opportunities for trade, technology, and talent exchange. These initiatives, he noted, are positioning Odisha as a key driver of India's economic growth.

"The real strength of Odisha lies in its people--determined, hardworking, and forward-thinking. Their resilience, combined with proactive governance, is steering the state toward a future of innovation, sustainability, and global prominence," the Governor said.

He acknowledged the ongoing infrastructural transformation in the state, including the expansion of ports, highways, and smart cities. Odisha's tourism industry, he noted, is gaining global recognition. However, he also emphasized the need for inclusive development to ensure that the benefits of progress reach every citizen.

Reflecting on Odisha's historical and cultural significance, the Governor remarked, "This land is not just about its rich heritage but also about limitless possibilities. With its strategic location, vast natural resources, and dynamic human capital, Odisha is emerging as a key economic hub."

He paid tribute to the visionary leaders who shaped Odisha's formation as the first Indian state based on language on April 1, 1936. "I feel truly blessed to serve Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath, which blends cultural heritage with modern aspirations," he added.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal, and other senior officials of the state government.

The event featured captivating cultural performances by eminent artists and addresses by distinguished dignitaries, including eminent speaker Adhyapak Biswaranjan, Principal Secretary to the Governor N.B.S. Rajput, RBI Regional Director Sarada Prasan Mohanty, Principal Accountant General (A&E), Bhubaneswar, D. Sahu, and Customs Commissioner, Bhubaneswar, Madhab Chandra Mishra. (ANI)

