Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Suraksha Nagarik Samaj organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Bhubaneswar to honour the Indian armed forces and commemorate Operation Sindoor.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from locals, expressing their solidarity and respect towards the nation's soldiers.

Also Read | Bijnor Shocker: 6 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Fiance in UP, Accused Film Act and Circulate Video on Social Media; 3 Arrested.

The yatra highlighted the community's commitment to supporting the armed forces and remembering their sacrifices.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

Today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the Tiranga Yatra rally in Sambalpur, Odisha, in solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation as people joined to express their support and pride for the armed forces. The event aimed to honour the dedication and sacrifices of the defence personnel.

On Thursday, BJP MP Naveen Jindal led a 'Tiranga Yatra' at Jindal Steel and Power's Angul steel plant in Odisha. Thousands participated in the patriotic march to honour the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

During the event, Jindal also announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crores to the families of the security personnel who have lost their lives and to those whose houses have been damaged in J&K.

"In Jindal Steel and Power's Angul steel plant, we conducted a 'Tiranga Yatra' in which thousands of people participated. We aimed to thank our Armed Forces personnel and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor."

During the event, Jindal also announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crores to the families of the security personnel who have lost their lives and to those whose houses have been damaged in J&K.

"We will be giving a total of Rs 5 crore to the families of the security personnel who have lost their lives and to those whose houses have been damaged in J&K," he added.

Further, Jindal criticised Turkey's stance on the India-Pakistan conflict and said, "The way Turkey openly supported Pakistan has upset our people, and this will give a major blow to Turkey. I hope Turkey will realise its mistake and correct it."

Meanwhile, BJP workers also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar. The yatra commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk and was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi.

Darakhshan Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces over the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every Indian citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She dedicated the 'Tiranga Rally' to the unity and pride of the country, which is a message for the entire world.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)