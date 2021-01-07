Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal appeared before a court here on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

As the case was assigned to a new court recently, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, S H Sathbhai, had sought appearance of the accused, a lawyer said.

The senior NCP leader is facing the case in connection with the contract for the construction of state guest house 'Maharashtra Sadan' in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai.

ED has alleged that Bhujbal awarded contracts to a private firm allegedly in return for kickbacks for himself and his family. He and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal channeled the ill-gotten money into shell companies, the agency has claimed.

Bhujbal was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2018, almost two years after his arrest.

