Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to declare three new national highways in the state on routes passing through tribal-dominated areas, which he said will lead to the rapid development of the region.

Baghel, during his Nagpur visit, paid a courtesy call on Nitin Gadkari to extend Diwali wishes and discussed various issues related to road development in Chhattisgarh.

These requested highways include Raigarh - Gharghoda - Dharamjaigarh - Pathalgaon Road, Ambikapur - Vadrafnagar - Bamhni - Renukoot - Banaras Marg and Pandaria - Bajag - Gadasarai Road. Baghel said that these routes pass through tribal-dominated areas and these routes also connect the proposed routes under the Bharatmala Project.

The Chief Minister thanked Gadkari for tarring of Bhopalpatnam-Taralagud road, upgrading of Tatibandh flyover and Patrapali-Katghora Road in Raipur. In the meeting, he also requested Gadkari to sanction the proposed works of widening, upgrading and renovating the national highways and national highways in principle worth Rs 11,024.39 crores.

Under Bharatmala Yojana, Baghel informed the Union Minister that the Central government has not paid the compensation amount against land acquisition for Raipur-Durg Bypass, because of which land-owners are infuriated. He requested Gadkari to ensure payment of the compensation amounts to the land-owners as soon as possible.

Baghel informed that Champa-Korba-Katghora Road, the national highway which connects the industrial town of Korba, is in dilapidated condition and said that renovation work should be done as soon as possible by appointing a road construction agency at the earliest.

"Besides, he also requested for allotment of Rs 50 crore in the year 2020-21 under the periodical renewal, restarting the construction work of Raigarh-Saraipali national highway and urged to expedite the construction of Raipur-Dhamtari road," a statement said.

He also demanded approval for inclusion of five new roads, identified for widening and upgrading in the year 2019-20, under the annual action plan for the year 2020-21. Baghel said that these roads could not be approved in late March 2020 due to lockdown.

"Their re-approval is necessary. These include the construction of roads from Mungeli to Pandaria, Maddanmuda to Devbhog, Abhanpur to Pondmarg, Jhalmala-Balod-Sherpar road, ROB in Jayanagar," the statement said.

It added that the total distance covered by these roads is 148 kilometres and their total cost is Rs 1,414 crore. DPR for these roads has been prepared and sent to Central Road Transport and Highways Ministry. (ANI)

