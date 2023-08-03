Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of the High Court.

The former Haryana chief minister alleged that the violence was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.

Also Read | UK, Oil: Greenpeace Covers PM Sunak’s House in Black Cloth.

"The government proved to be a complete failure in understanding the sensitivity and condition of the matter and taking precautionary measures. Even the local police had already given the report to the government. Despite this, appropriate steps were not taken by the government," he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh on Monday over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. The violence over the next few days spread to Gurugram.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Masjid Committee Moves Supreme Court Against Allahabad High Court Order Allowing Scientific Survey by ASI of Mosque Premises.

Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said "riots do not benefit any side and innocent people have to bear the consequences."

"Shops of innocent shopkeepers were burned down, houses of people were attacked and many lives were lost. Offices, schools, MNCs had to declare a shutdown. It is clear that the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in handling law and order. It has no right to remain in power," he said in a statement.

Hooda said a G20 meeting held in Gurugram in July had seen a discussion on security, yet the CM made "unfortunate statements" on the safety of the citizens.

"The Chief Minister says the police cannot provide security to all. Is security is reserved only for those in power? Where does the common citizen go for security?" he said.

"The government should know that it is their job to provide security to every citizen," he said and claimed that most people feel unsafe in Haryana.

Hooda said he has been the Chief Minister of the state twice so he knows that Haryana Police is capable of handling every situation, "but they should get the right guidelines from the government."

"If the government takes right steps at the right time, such incidents can never be possible in the state," he said.

Hooda also said that Haryana, which was the country's leading state in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and law and order before 2014, "has today reached the top in terms of inflation, unemployment and crime."

"Gurugram and Faridabad are areas that have companies and industries from all over the world. If the law and order situation breaks down here, then industries will definitely migrate from here and people wanting to make fresh investments, will be forced to withdraw," he said.

Hooda alleged that poor law and order was the reason why investment in Haryana has continuously been decreasing in the last several years and unemployment shooting up.

"Crime and riots are increasing due to unemployment. This government has trapped Haryana in a cycle of crime and riots," the Congress leader said.

He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood and reminded them that there were no riots in Mewat, even at the time of partition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)