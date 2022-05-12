New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the biennial elections for 57 seats of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The states where these biennial elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana.

"The term of office of 57 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement on the dates during the period from June-August, 2022," the official statement read.

The ECI said that the notification on the biennial elections will be issued on May 24, 2022, while the last date for making nominations is May 31, 2022. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3, 2022.

The counting of votes will be held on June 10, after the polling process gets over, the statement read.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election, the ECI said.

Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for the conduct of the elections. (ANI)

