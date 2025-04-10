Mumbai [India], April 10 (ANI): Survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday hailed the Indian government as accused Tahawwur Rana is being extradited from the US, and urged for a death sentence for the Pakistani-Canadian national.

Speaking to ANI on Tahawwur Rana's extradition from the US to India, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Natwarlal Rotawan said, "India will be hailed when Tahawwur Rana is sentenced to death. I identified the terrorist Kasab (during the trial of the case). PM Modi ji is like a lion; we went inside Pakistan and killed terrorists. After Tahawwur Rana, it will be David Headley, Hafiz Saeed... We are Indians; we are not scared..."

Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, a survivor of the Mumbai terror attacks termed the extradicton of Tahawwur Rana as the "big" victory for the Government of India. "Tahawwur Rana being brought to India is a big victory for the Government of India. Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and other terrorist masterminds in Pakistan should also be brought to India and hanged till death,"

Sunita, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and a 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victim, lost her husband in the attack.

Elaborating on the incident, said, "In the terror attack, my husband was killed. We were at the railway station platform at the time of the attack. On hearing gunshots, initially, we thought it was the sound of firecrackers. When we tried to run away, my husband was hit by a bullet in his head. I ran with my children to save ourselves. I was also hit in the attack."

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed more than 160 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal. (ANI)

