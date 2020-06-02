India News | Biggest Single-day Spike of 396 COVID-19 Cases in Bengal; 10 More Die of Disease

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 5,772, while the active cases stood at 3,423, it said.

Ten people have died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263.

A total of 72 patients have died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was "incidental", the department said in its bulletin.

Of the 396 fresh cases, 116 are from the city.

As many as 9,495 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples examined so far stands at 2,22,726, the bulletin said.

At least 104 patients were discharged during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 22,410, it added.

