Patna (Bihar) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in Bihar have sent notices to around three lakh individuals after discrepancies were detected in the documents submitted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources told ANI.

According to the sources, these individuals are reported from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The highest number of such cases has been reported from border and adjoining districts, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Supaul, the sources added.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) received 53 claims and objections from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral rolls.

The process of filing claims and objections will close on September 1.

According to the ECI's daily bulletin on Wednesday, political parties have submitted a total of 53 claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll, all of which are from the CPI(ML) Liberation. From yesterday, the number of claims and objections filed by political parties has increased by 43.

Moreover, the EC received 1,78,948 claims and objections from electors directly. Of these, the disposal of 20,702 claims and objects by EC comes after seven days.

A total of 1,60,813 BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public and Objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections themselves/along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration, are not counted as Claims (Form 6) and Objections (Form 7), the ECI said in a release.

The ECI has received 6,35,124 Form 6+Declaration from new electors on attaining the age of 18 years or above.

According to the rules, claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the seven-day notice period and after verification of eligibility.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. After conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity, the ECI said.

The Commission added that the list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated August 1, 2025, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number. Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar Card.

The SIR exercise in Bihar began on June 24. Approximately 65 lakh electors were found to be ineligible and were not included in the draft roll published on August 1. (ANI)

