Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday criticised RJD president Lalu Prasad's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeming them offensive and disrespectful to Sanatan Dharma.

He said that such behaviour from RJD leaders, including Prasad, reflects their unserious approach to politics and attempts to undermine the centuries-old tradition of Sanatan Dharma.

Also Read | India Is Known for Love, Not Hatred, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The language used by Prasad, who himself is convicted in corruption cases, against our PM shows his mindset…they (RJD) are against Sanatan Dharma and are trying to destroy the centuries-old tradition," he said.

Sinha defended Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his contributions to Sanatan Dharma and condemning Prasad's statements.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Takes Indirect Dig at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"They (RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad) behave like political jokers. We must stop such forces. It's a well-known fact that what our PM has done for Sanatan Dharma", Sinha told reporters.

Launching a frontal attack on the PM on his recent comments on dynastic politics, the RJD supremo while addressing workers of the grand alliance at Jan Vishwas Maha Rally on Sunday, said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died".

Regarding RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's comments about the deputy chief ministers of Bihar, Sinha labeled the RJD as a party of gimmicks and expressed confidence that the people of the state would not accept such behaviour.

He emphasised the need for leadership that can deliver results for Bihar and criticised Tejashwi's remarks as indicative of desperation.

Tejashwi Yadav, while speaking at the rally, targeted BJP leaders in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, particularly deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary. He criticised Chaudhary's lack of electoral participation in recent years, suggesting it undermines his credibility.

"The deputy CM is a loud mouth who has not contested any elections in the last 14 years. The last time he fought elections and won was on an RJD ticket," Tejashwi said in an apparent reference to Samrat Chaudhary.

Other leaders at the Vishwas Maha Rally included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who emphasised the importance of UP and Bihar in determining the outcome of the elections and expressed confidence in the grand alliance's ability to defeat the BJP.

In response to Akhilesh Yadav's comments, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed them as daydreaming and expressed skepticism about the Samajwadi Party's electoral prospects in UP and Bihar.

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, characterised the grand alliance rally as a flop show, suggesting that it lacked the confidence of the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)