Purnia (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bihar Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that the claims made by the media that there is a possibility of Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again are 'baseless'.

"There is no confirmation regarding the reports that are floating in the media. The claims being made by the media reports are baseless. I condemn this behaviour. I would appeal the media not to promulgate the matter," Ahmad said in a video message.

The unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party opposition bloc formed to take on the BJP-led central government.

Earlier, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu's daughter, Rohini Acharya, took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X, posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement that triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

If Nitish Kumar crosses over to the NDA, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

Amid talk of a deepening rift, the RJD and JD (U) held separate meetings on Thursday, while BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions with top BJP leaders.Giving more weight to the possible entry of Nitish Kumar into the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, said on Friday that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics.

"In yesterday's meeting, strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD (U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not," Sushil Modi told reporters before returning to Patna.

"A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party also took a decision. Nitish Ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish Ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us. I think everything will get sorted out in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar," BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu told ANI.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's 'At Home' reception event in Patna.Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, skipped the event, while RJD leader Alok Mehta, a cabinet minister was present at the event.

At the event, Kumar and former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi greeted each other. Kumar was also seen having interactions with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Sinha. (ANI)

