Patna (Bihar) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hoisted the Tricolour in Patna to mark the 79th Independence Day, paying homage to the country's freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle and said their ideals remain a guiding light for the nation.

"On August 15, 1947, our country achieved independence. On this day, we pay our heartfelt tributes to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence. Their ideals continue to be a source of inspiration for us today," the Bihar CM said.

Separately, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan extended greetings on the occasion, remembering the contributions of India's freedom fighters.

In a post on X, Paswan wrote, "On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, heartfelt tributes to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the nation's independence, and warm wishes to all fellow citizens on Independence Day."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

