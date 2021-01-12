Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Newly appointed Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday announced that the party would "gherao Raj Bhavan" on January 15 to protest against three farm laws.

All senior party leaders including sitting and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs will participate in the "Raj Bhavan gherao" programme on January 15, Das, a former Union minister said.

Farmers are protesting against three farms laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Das, who was on his maiden visit to the state after assuming the charge, alleged that the central government is acting like an "autocrat" and is not ready to listen to the grievances of people and farmers.

"We need to expedite farmers' movement in the state," he told reporters here at party office. He was accompanied by Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma, MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, spokesman H K Verma and others at the press meet.

In reply to a query on rumours of party MLAs ready to split, Das asserted that "there is no question of split in our party... The man who is creating confusion is not even in our party for several years and is an outsider and he is creating confusion."

Das said that he has talked to each and every legislator over the phone and asserted that "our every MLA is firmly with the party".

Admitting that the party is "weak" in the state, he said that he is here to strengthen the party right from village level and ward level (in urban areas) to district and state level and announced that the party will be holding "conferences" from January 21 in all the nine divisions and he will meet the workers.

"We have decided to hold conferences in all the nine divisions from January 21 where I will be meeting party workers and leaders. After holding conferences at divisional levels, the party will be holding similar programmes in districts," Das said, adding that a detailed programme is being chalked out.

Asked who is responsible for the party and its organization "weak" in the state, the Congress leader said that "we all are responsible for this. I am not holding any particular individual responsible for the situation in which the party currently is."

"The party has become weak in the state because of party leaders switching sides. But we have to strengthen the party and its organization for which we need to unite everyone. I talked to senior leaders of the party and MLAs who expressed their opinion/views. Some of them also expressed their resentment over not being given ticket in the election despite working for a long time," Das said.

Asked about the time when the party's state committee will be constituted, Das said that the committee will be formed within two months time.

