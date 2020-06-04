India News | Bihar COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 28, Cases Climb to 4,420

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) Bihar reported three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall death toll in the state to 28, the health department said.

Also, 94 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 4,420, it added.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

The department said in a statement that the latest deaths were reported from Begusarai, Sheohar and Nawada districts.

It, however, did not provide details like age, sex, travel history and co-morbidities, if any, suffered by the deceased and whether they died before or after testing positive.

Also Read | GoAir Terminates Trainee Officer Asif Khan Over Communal Remarks on Twitter.

Of the 28 deaths, Khagaria and Begusarai account for three each followed by Patna, Vaishali, Siwan, Bhojpur and Sitamarhi (two each) and Munger, Rohtas, East Champaran, Nalanda, Samastipur, Saran, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Jamui, Sheohar and Nawada (one each).

Districts which have reported the highest number of COVID 19 cases are Patna (267), Khagaria (257), Begusarai (254), Rohtas (217), Madhubani (201), Bhagalpur (204), Jehanabad (173), Munger (159), Katihar (156).

COVID-19 cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state.

Of the total 4,420 cases, 2,272 are active, 2,120 have recovered while 28 persons have died.

The number of samples tested till date is 88,313.

Although the state had reported its first case in March, more than 3,000 people tested positive in May, the spike attributed mainly to the influx of migrants by special trains and other modes of transport.

According to data released by the health department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 3,187.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)