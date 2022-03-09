New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A case was registered against Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari after a woman accused him of molesting her at a five-star hotel here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the complainant said that her company deals in sports management, event management and advertisement. In March 2021, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a league and assigned the work of handling advertisement, branding and campaign to the complainant's company.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

After completing the work, her company submitted the bill to the BCA in April last year, it said.

The complainant claimed that when she asked for the payment, Tiwari told her to come at a five-star hotel in central Delhi. She went to the hotel on July 12 where the accused allegedly molested her inside a room, the FIR stated.

Also Read | CTET Result 2021 Declared by CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here is How to Check.

The victim pushed the accused and came out of the room. She called her brother and narrated the incident, following which he called the accused who allegedly apologised for his act and said it will never happen in future, it stated.

He also assured the complainant that he will clear the bills of her company, it said.

Later, he called the woman and his brother at the hotel to discuss the payment. On July 23, they both went to the hotel room. He asked the complainant's brother to take a bag from the room to the hotel reception. When her brother went out of the room, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, the FIR said.

The woman resisted his act and told her brother about the incident, it said, adding that the case has been registered at Parliament Street police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

Police are investigating the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)