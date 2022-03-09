The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test ( CTET) 2021 today. The result is available at ctet.nic.in. Over 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Earlier, The Board had tentatively shared a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unknown reason.

The exam was conducted from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts. This was the first-ever CTET that was conducted in the online or computer-based test (CBT) mode. Earlier, CBSE had also released the CTET final answer key on the official website. Now candidates will be able to check their final result. Here is a step-by-step process to do it. ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Here is How to Check on SMS And Online

There were two papers in the exam: Paper -I and Paper-II. Paper- I is for someone who wants to be a teacher in classes I to V. Paper-II will be for people who want to be teachers in classes VI to VIII. There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result. No correspondence in this regard will be accepted.

CTET 2021: How to Check Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam whereas the qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC candidates is 55 per cent. This means candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to qualify for the exam. JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared for Jammu Division At jkbose.nic.in; Here is How to Check

The CTET would be applicable in Central Government schools (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and so on) as well as schools under the administrative supervision of the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and NCT of Delhi.

