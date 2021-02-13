New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Terming the allegations of fudging in COVID-19 testing data in Bihar as "totally baseless", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Friday said that the work of officers, healthcare workers and others who served the citizens during COVID-19 should be appreciated.

This comes after RJD MP Manoj Jha asked for a high-level inquiry into fudging of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar.

"Our government is working efficiently. Such allegations are totally baseless. The way officers, healthcare workers and social workers have served the people of Bihar during the COVID-19 pandemic is an example. It should be appreciated and our officials have received appreciation," Prasad told media here.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty.

"I just came to know about the matter after somebody raised it in Rajya Sabha. I had a word with the Principal Secretary of the state about it, and he said the matter has been investigated. A total of 22 districts have already been looked into. This was seen at one location and action is being taken," Kumar said.

Manoj Jha, RJD MP in Rajya Sabha cited a leading English daily and said the COVID-19 testing data is being fudged in Bihar and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. He said that according to state records the testing figures in Bihar increased at a very fast pace.

Jha also asked the Speaker to ask the state government to use ID cards like Aadhaar card and Pan card for data maintenance. (ANI)

