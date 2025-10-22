New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): To ensure a fair campaign environment, no political party, candidate, organisation, or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior to it unless the contents are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the State/District level, a release from Election Commission of India said.

For Bihar, the restricted days are November 5 and 6 (for Phase I) and November 10 and 11 (for Phase II). The polling dates are November 6 and November 11.

Applicants seeking pre-certification for political advertisements in print media must apply to the MCMC no later than two days before the proposed date of publication of the advertisement, the EC said.

To facilitate timely pre-certification, MCMCS at the State and district levels have been activated to examine and pre-certify such advertisements and ensure decisions are made expeditiously.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India said in an official press release that it has deployed 824 flying squads across Bihar to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and ensure complaints are addressed within 100 minutes.

Citizens and political parties can report violations using the "C-Vigil App" on "ECINET" or via the 24x7 Call Centre (1950).

As of October 21, 650 complaints were received via the C-Vigil App, 649 resolved, with 94% resolved within 100 minutes.

Seizures worth Rs 71.32 crores (cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, etc.) have been made through coordinated enforcement efforts. (ANI)

