Bhelwa (Bihar) [India], July 3 (ANI): Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station in Bihar earlier this morning.

The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Partition is Not a Thing of the Past: Author #AmitMajmudar

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

All passengers are safe.

As per information, the fire from the engine did not spread to the other part of the train.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Very Likely Over Chhattisgarh, Odisha; IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over North, Northeast India.

"AT 5.25 am, SM Bhelwa reported fire. All passengers have de-boarded the train and safe, no injury, no casualties reported, the fire brigade arrived at the site at 6:06 am," said Railway.

The fire was brought under control at 7.20 am.

Senior officials like Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) were present at the incident spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)