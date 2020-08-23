Patna, Aug 23 (PTI) The flood situation in Bihar remained grim in Bihar where over 83.62 lakh people across 16 districts were affected on Sunday, while no new areas were hit by the calamity in the past 24 hours, the Disaster Management Department said.

The department's bulletin reported the same figures it had done on Saturday, saying that altogether 83,62,451 people were reeling under the impact of the deluge in 1,333 panchayats of 130 blocks.

Flood-related deaths also remained unchanged at 27.

The highest 11 casualties were registered in Darbhanga district, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria.

However, the number of people being served cooked food has come down to 1.78 lakh on Sunday from 2.09 lakh the previous day.

The number of community kitchens also reduced by 50 since Saturday to reach 219, the bulletin said.

It said that about 5.50 lakh people have been evacuated so far by 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, the Ganga continued to flow above the danger mark at three places in the state -- Gandhi ghat and Hathidah in Patna and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, the Water Resources Department said.

The river is flowing 26 cm above the danger level at Gandhi Ghat, over 34 cm above it at Hathidah and more than 36 cm above the red mark at Kahalgaon, the department said.

The water level of the Ganga is witnessing a rising trend in Buxar, Digha, Gandhi ghat, Hathidah and Kahalgaon while it has remained steady at Munger and Bhagalpur.

Major rivers which are flowing above the danger level at several places in the state include the Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Ghaghra and the Khiroi.

The 16-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

