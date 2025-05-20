Patna (Bihar) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a series of political developments in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this year, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh has been elected as the national president of the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party.

Speaking to ANI, Uday Singh highlighted that the party will work to convey their message to the public and hopes that they will understand their point to cooperate in bringing up good governance in Bihar.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare in Mumbai: BMC Appeals Not To Panic but To Take Preventive Steps in Wake of Serious Illnesses.

"We will work hard to convey our message to the public and hope that the public understands our point, cooperates, brings change in Bihar and forms a good government", he said.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, expressed his happiness over Uday Singh's election as the party's national president. Kishor stated that he hopes Uday Singh will use his experience and join a bigger platform to do something for Bihar.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Swearing-In Ceremony: Veteran NCP Leader To Take Oath As Maharashtra Minister on May 20.

"Not just us, the people of Jan Suraaj and Bihar hope that he will use his experience and join a bigger platform to do something for Bihar... We hope and expect that he will not only take Jan Suraaj forward but also take the entire Bihar forward," Prashant Kishor said.

Earlier, former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh had merged his political outfit, Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA), with the Jan Suraaj Party.

Kishor announced the merger during a press conference in Patna on Sunday. RCP Singh served as an IAS officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was later inducted into the Union Cabinet as the Minister of Steel in 2021.

Singh left JD(U) in 2023 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and, in 2024, announced the formation of his own Party, 'Aap Sabki Awaz', announcing his contention for the 2025 Bihar election.

The merger brings together two prominent political figures with a shared vision for Bihar's future. Prashant Kishor, who is best known for his work in political campaigns, welcomed Singh into the fold, describing him as "an elder brother" and a leader with deep insights into Bihar's political and social dynamics.

Kishor stated, "RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar... Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)