Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): A four-member committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday visited the injured BJP workers at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Bihar's Patna.

Four BJP members including Manoj Tiwari, Samrat Choudhary, Raghubar Das and Sunita Duggal met the injured BJP workers at Patna's IGIMS Hospital.

Speaking on the lathi charge during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) march in Patna on Thursday, BJP leader Sunita Duggal termed it as a heinous incident and said that the sequence of events will be investigated and the report will be given to BJP National President JP Nadda.

"There are several issues. The way this heinous incident has happened...the sequence of events will be investigated and the report will be given to our National President. We will also talk to the police and ask who gave them the order to lathi charge the BJP workers. We will also meet the workers," said Sunita Duggal.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai strongly criticized the Bihar Government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the lathi charge incident during the BJP march in Patna on Thursday and compared Bihar CM to Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, who in 1919 carried out the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and demanded his resignation.

He asserted that Bihar is witnessing "Jungle Raj 3" and held Nitish Kumar responsible for the death of party leader Vijay Singh.

"BJP workers were protesting peacefully for the demand of employed teachers. But during this, the action taken by the police at the behest of the state government was barbaric like that of General Dyer, Mamata Banerjee and Congress," he added.

"Instances of corruption are surfacing all across the state, and the manner in which the police acted, resorting to brutal action in Patna on BJP workers, makes it evident that Bihar is currently under Jungle Raj 3," Rai said.

Massive clashes ensued in Bihar on Thursday between BJP workers and the Bihar police after leaders of the opposition party (BJP) attempted to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish government’s teacher recruitment policy.

Rai also said that the way the police started the lathi charge, it is clear that it was a state-sponsored action.

"People's sentiment was visible on the streets on Thursday through those who participated in the march. It is clear from how the police suddenly started the lathi charge that it was a state government-sponsored action," he said.

Hitting out at the Bihar Government over the death of Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh in an alleged police lathi charge, Rai said that it was "a pre-planned conspiracy".

"The death of Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh in an alleged police lathi charge in Patna was "a pre-planned conspiracy" of the Nitish Kumar government to stop people of the state from demanding their rights and justice," Rai said.

He said “It’s not a natural death,” and demanded the resignation of the Bihar CM and action against the people behind the BJP leader’s death. (ANI)

