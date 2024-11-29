Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) A notorious gangster from Bihar, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday, officials said.

The criminal, Saroj Rai, was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana Police in Gurugram.

An STF personnel also sustained an injury in the operation and is under treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

Talking to reporters here, Director General of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar, said, "In a joint operation by the Bihar Police's STF and Haryana Police, wanted gangster Saroj Rai was killed during an encounter on Friday in Gurugram. Rai, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was wanted by the police in 33 criminal cases."

When the joint team reached the premise where Rai was hiding in Gurugram, he opened fire on them, the DG said, adding that the criminal was killed in the crossfire.

"A personnel of the STF sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram," the DG.

Saroj Rai was also wanted by Jharkhand police in several cases, he added.

