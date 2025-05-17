Patna (Bihar) [India], May 17 (ANI): Gaya town in Bihar will now be known as 'Gaya Ji'. The decision was taken into a state cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting the State's additional chief secretary S Siddharth said that the decision was taken in view of local sentiments and the townS historical and religious significance.

Taking to X, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CM Nitish Kumar for renaming the town

"I am thankful to the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for this important decision of changing the name and hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of 'Gayaji'," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also welcomed the decision and said that this decision highlights the religious significance of Gaya

"The decision of the state cabinet to rename Gaya as 'Gayaji' is a matter of welcome and pride. This decision not only further highlights the religious significance of Gaya but also reflects the NDA government's dedication towards Sanatan culture and commitment to the preservation of religious places," Prasad wrote on X.

Gaya town is known for its religious significance. Lakhs of tourists from across the globe visit Gaya every year during 'Pitrapaksh' to offer 'Pind Daan' to the souls of ancestors.

Gaya was the part of the ancient Magadh Empire. The city is located on the bank of Falgu River. hree hills Mangala-Gauri, Shringa-Sthan, Ram-Shila and Brahmayoni surround it from three sides. The most attractive destination in Gaya is Vishnupad Temple. The temple is located on the bank of river Falgu River and has footprint of Vishnu incised into a block of basalt. People believe that Lord Vishnu killed Gayasur by placing his foot on Gayasur's chest.

Bodhgaya is also situated in Gaya which is one of the most important and sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre in the world. It was here under a banyan tree, the Bodhi Tree, Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha. (ANI)

