Rohtas (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bihar Police on Sunday arrested eight persons including a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the water resources department in connection with the theft of the 60-foot abandoned bridge in the Rohtas district, an official said.

Police have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kilograms and other material from the possession of the accused.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Misuses His Power, We Will Meet Home Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner, Says Parvesh Verma on FIR Against BJP Leaders in Punjab.

"We have arrested eight persons including an SDO officer of the water resources department in connection with the theft of the bridge. The thieves stole the bridge in connivance with the SDO. We have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kgs and other material," Ashish Bharti, Rohtas SP told ANI.

A gang of thieves who posed as state irrigation department officials had pulled off an extraordinary heist by stealing a 60-foot abandoned bridge in Bihar's Rohtas district in broad daylight.

Also Read | JNU Violence: Student Unions Clash in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus Over Eating Non-Veg Food on Ram Navami.

According to the police, the thieves arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, gas cutters, and vehicles, and in 3 days cut off the entire bridge and disappeared. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)