Patna, May 29 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday named Kheeru Mahto as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, giving a cold shoulder to Union minister RCP Singh whose tenure ends shortly.

The name of Mahto, the party's former Jharkhand unit chief, was announced here by national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

The surprising move leaves in jeopardy RCP Singh, who was inducted into the Union cabinet only last year, and is currently enjoying his second consecutive term in the Upper House.

