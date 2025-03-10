Ara, Mar 10 (PTI) Valuables claimed to be worth over Rs 25 crore were robbed at gunpoint from a jewellery store in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday, police said.

The robbery happened at the store of a well-known jewellery retailer in the Gopali Chowk area in Ara around 11 am, they said.

Six armed robbers overpowered the staff at gunpoint, locked the shutter and held employees hostage for more than 30 minutes before fleeing with valuables, they added.

The robbery was caught on CCTV, and the clip has gone viral on social media.

Employees of the store told the police that jewellery worth Rs 25 crore was robbed from the store.

Police soon swung into action, and were successful in nabbing two robbers after a brief exchange of fire.

Two bags, containing some of the robbed jewellery, were also seized from their possession, they said.

Following the robbery, police strengthened security around the town, an officer said, adding that two youths were found on a motorcycle under suspicious circumstances near Barhara.

"When they saw the police, they tried to flee. Following a chase, the police managed to catch them. The duo also opened fire, leading to a gunfight with the police. They were ultimately arrested. Both of them received bullet injuries in their legs," he said.

Superintendent of Police Raj told PTI, "We will soon nab all those involved in the robbery. We have so far recovered about 70 per cent of the stolen jewellery. A search is on to nab the other four involved."

