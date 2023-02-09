Saran (Bihar) [India], February 9 (ANI): Second of the three victims in the Bihar lynching case, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, informed the police.

The case pertains to February 5, when three people were allegedly tied and beaten in Bihar's Mubarakpur village in Manjhi. Earlier, one victim named Amitesh died during treatment, and now Rahul has also succumbed to his injuries. The third victim is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Also Read | Some States Converting ‘arthaniti’ into ‘anarthniti’ for Political … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Earlier the Bihar Police informed that 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

SP Saran, Gaurav Mangla told the media that the properties of the four accused have been attached by the police after taking permission from the judicial magistrate of Chhapra court.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Hike Fitment Factor, Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees After Holi 2023? Check Latest Updates Here.

"The police have attached the properties of the four accused. namely Vijay Yadav and his associates Ajay Yadav, Deepak Yadav, and Vicky Yadav. It was done after obtaining the order from the judicial magistrate of Chhapra court. The properties were attached under heavy security arrangements," the Saran SP said.

Earlier today, Bihar Police informed in a press statement that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been conducting raids at multiple locations in connection with the case.

"In connection with the case, one person named Chandrabhan Singh has been arrested for allegedly inciting people on social media. A total of 13 people have been arrested in the case, out of which five come under the jurisdiction of Saran police station," the statement read.

The police further said that raids and investigation are underway in the case.

Earlier on Sunday, a mob reportedly set the house and poultry farm of the village headman on fire after the alleged lynching of the youth.

Following the incident, section 144 was imposed and heavy police force was deployed in the area.

"A murder case was registered against five persons in connection with the lynching incident. Three of them have been arrested," said ADG JS Gangwar at a press conference in Patna.

"Many videos on the violence that followed the lynching incident are also on social media. We are in the process of registering a case in the matter," the ADG added.

A sizable police contingent was deployed at the village in the wake of Sunday's alleged lynching and the violence and arson that followed.

Locals erupted in anger at Mubarakpur village in the Manjhi police station area after a youth was lynched and two more were critically injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)