Munger (Bihar) [India], April 14 (ANI): Miscreants pelted stones at Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express in the Patam area of Bihar's Munger, the police informed on Wednesday.

According to police, two passengers have been injured in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

