Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Telangana Police Department reiterated the appeal made by A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and called upon all top underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to return to the mainstream of society and lead a peaceful, secure, and dignified life with their families, according to DGP Telangana Shivadhar Reddy, IPS.

Over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of the Telangana Police. All of them have availed the benefits under the Surrender & Rehabilitation Policy of the Government of Telangana. Today, they are living safely and happily in their native villages with their families.

The positive outcomes of this policy have inspired even underground Maoists from other states to surrender before the Telangana Police and reintegrate into society. This demonstrates the credibility, compassion, and effectiveness of the Telangana Government's rehabilitation initiatives.

In this context, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana has extended a sincere and renewed appeal to all of the top underground Maoist leaders and cadres, including the 15 remaining cadres from Telangana State, to come forward and embrace a peaceful future.

Those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the Government's Surrender & Rehabilitation Scheme, the DGP said in a release.

The Government is committed to ensuring comprehensive support for their reintegration, enabling them to live with freedom, respect, and dignity with their families in their villages or towns.

The Telangana Police firmly believes that changing times call for peaceful and constructive solutions. "We urge underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to recognise the evolving circumstances, reunite with their families, and contribute positively to the development and progress of Telangana," the DGP stated. (ANI)

