Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Parents who gathered outside the Patna hostel on Sunday expressed frustration, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after a NEET aspirant student died during treatment.

According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case. The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Also Read | Budget 2026: Joint Tax Filing Proposal May Double Income Tax Exemption for Married Couples to INR 8 Lakh.

Speaking to ANI, students' parents said they were not allowed to enter the premises. A hosteller's mother, Poonam Singh, said that parents were being kept out despite repeated requests.

"My child's laptop, books, bed and clothes are here. They are not responding and are not opening the door from the inside. The children are not able to study," she told ANI.

Also Read | Jhansi Accident Caught on Camera: Truck Rams Cars At UP Toll Booth, Drags Employee For 50 Metres (Watch Video).

Addressing the same issues, another hosteller's father, Santosh Kumar, said parents had come only to collect essential study material for their children. "We are here to get the books and other things. Everything is still in the hostel. No one is opening the door. How will the students give exams? The police are not saying anything," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor met Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma at his office over the death of a girl who was a NEET aspirant in Bihar and alleged that the family of the deceased was pressured to drop the case.

Prashant Kishor, who met the family of the victim, told reporters that the family alleged "partial" conduct during the investigation of the case. The family of the deceased also protested on January 12, demanding justice, while Kishor said that the police did a lathi charge on the protesters.

The Jan Suraaj leader said, "The incident that happened, it seems like the girl was harassed. The police themselves have accepted that an in-depth investigation is required. I have met Patna SSP on two issues. First, the family of the victim say that the officers who conducted the investigation were partial. Second, the family has accused the police of pressuring them to drop the case and of offering them a bribe. Third, during the protest, the police did a lathi charge, and an FIR has been registered against some people. We hope that the SIT will provide her justice."

Patna SSP Sharma said that the SIT has been formed to expand the scope of the probe.

The police official said, "An SIT has been formed. The scope of the investigation has now expanded. Once reports on all aspects are received, the investigation will be further advanced accordingly. The ADG (Additional Director General) for weaker sections was present here today. Several issues were observed, and several new investigations have also been conducted."Earlier, on January 12, ASP Sadar Patna Abhinav Kumar said that sexual assault in the case has not been confirmed yet, and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours.

ASP Kumar said, "Unfortunately, the girl died during treatment. Today, a medical board was formed, and the girl's postmortem was conducted under videography. So far, the investigation has not confirmed any sexual assault. There are many points for the investigation. The police are investigating the case from every angle. Whatever action is taken will be based on evidence. My appeal to the people is not to pay attention to rumours. Speak only on the basis of evidence. Do not do anything without evidence, and do not take the law into your own hands. No doctor has told me that sexual assault or penetrative sexual assault has been confirmed."

"The hostel operator and manager have been questioned. So far in the investigation, we have not found any such evidence that would lead to their arrest or implication of anyone. The police cannot arrest anyone without evidence," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)