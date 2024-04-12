Purnea (Bihar), Apr 12 (PTI) Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate despite joining the Congress, was on Friday booked for violating the model code of conduct.

Yadav, who is trying his luck from the Purnea seat in Bihar, has been named in the FIR lodged at Khajanchi Haat police station of the eponymous district.

According to Khajanchi Haat SHO Kaushlendra Kumar, Yadav has been accused of "threatening" officials who had gone to his residence late on Thursday.

The complaint registered by Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, the Circle Officer (East), said a vehicle involved in Yadav's election campaign had been spotted close to the collectorate.

When the driver was asked to show relevant documents, he sped away and parked the vehicle at the residence of Yadav, who came out and allegedly misbehaved with the officials.

However, Yadav has alleged that he was being "harassed" at the instance of the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar.

Yadav had last month merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, hoping to get a party ticket from the Purnea seat, which he represented thrice in the 1990s.

However, the seat went to Congress ally RJD, which has fielded JD(U) turncoat Bima Bharti, even as a defiant Yadav, married to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan, threw his hat in the ring as an independent.

Voting in Purnea, where JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha is aiming at a hat-trick, will take place on April 26, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

