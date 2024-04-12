Noida, April 12: Three members of a family, including a teenager, died in a road crash while returning from a wedding function in Greater Noida on Friday after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.

The fourth person, a girl, who was riding the same motorcycle has been hospitalised with injuries and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to officials, the accident took place around 2.30 am at the Pari Chowk, under Beta 2 police station area. "Surendra Singh (28) along with his sister Shaili (26) and brother Anshu (14) and Anshu's friend Simmi were returning to their homes in the Kulesara area from the wedding ceremony in Kasna," a police spokesperson said. Greater Noida Road Accident: Three Killed As Bus Driver Suddenly Falls Sick and Hits Motorbikes in Mandi Shyam Nagar Area.

"They were hit by an unknown vehicle near Pari Chowk roundabout and were taken for treatment to the nearest hospital, where Surendra, Shaili and Anshu were declared dead by the doctor while Simmi is undergoing treatment," the spokesperson said. The police said they have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by negligence) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown accused. Accident Caught on Camera in Noida: Speeding SUV on Wrong Side of Road Rams Into Bike, Rider Seriously Injured (Watch Video).

The police added they are making efforts to identify the erring vehicle along its driver involved in the episode and further legal proceedings are being carried out. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.