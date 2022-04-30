Patna (Bihar) [India], April 30 (ANI): Patna police have lodged an FIR over the charges of abetment of suicide against a basketball coach in connection with the death of a basketball player from Kerala employed in Indian Railways in Bihar.

"Lithara, a basketball player/Indian Railways employee died by hanging herself through the fan ceiling on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Her family members in Kerala submitted a written complaint on Wednesday alleging mental and sexual harassment by the coach of deceased Ravi Singh. On the basis of their complaint an FIR has been filed under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code," said Police in an official statement.

Also Read | Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Banda Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 47.4 Degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar over the death of the girl and requested him to instruct officials concerned for a comprehensive and fair investigation into the matter.

"I write this letter to invite your kind attention to the unfortunate incident of the untimely death of Miss Lithara a native of Kozhikode District in Kerala, who is employed in Indian Railways in Patna," said Vijayan in the letter.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation at His Residence, Says ‘Gurus Have Taught Courage and Service’.

"I request your goodself to kindly give instructions to the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive and fair investigation into the matter which can address the apprehensions of the near and dear of Miss Lithara," he added.

The FIR has been lodged in the Rajiv Nagar Police Station of Patna district in Bihar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)