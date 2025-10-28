Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday called the manifesto released for the upcoming Bihar polls "historic" and one prepared after "careful deliberations" and consultations with people across society.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising mostly RJD and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled "Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann," for the assembly poll.

The manifesto promises to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

"The manifesto is historic. It has been prepared after careful deliberations. Our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, instructed us to declare only what we can achieve... We held discussions with various sections of society, and then the manifesto was prepared, " Khera told ANI.

"The public of Bihar has made up their mind to change the government to save Bihar...,'' he said.

He also took a dig at the NDA for raising questions about Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face candidate for the polls.

"...Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of our alliance. We have announced that after winning the elections, he will become the CM. Those raising questions don't have the guts to announce Nitish Kumar as the CM face of the NDA...," Khera said.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari told ANI that the party is out to "save Bihar" and said that people of the State have reposed their faith in the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

"...This is the pledge of our Mahagathbandhan to bring happiness to the faces of the people of Bihar. We are fighting to save Bihar...The people of Bihar see Tejashwi Yadav as the future of Bihar. He has won the trust of the people of Bihar..."

Assembly elections in Bihar are being held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Counting of Votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

