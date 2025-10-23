Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Four Mahagathbandhan candidates, including three from the Congress and one from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), withdrew their nominations in favour of their ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), ahead of polling for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress candidate Satish Kumar from the Warsaliganj constituency withdrew his nomination for RJD's Anita, while Aditya Kumar from the Lalganj constituency did for RJD's Shivani Shukla. Congress candidate Tauquir Alam from Pranpur also withdrew his nomination in favour of RJD's Ishrat Parween.

VIP candidate Bindu Gulab Yadav from Babubarhi constituency withdrew her nomination for RJD's Arun Kumar Singh.

The development comes as a major relief for the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan amid a "friendly fight" situation on several seats.

The withdrawals follow senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's announcement declaring Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections. Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee.

While making the announcement, Ashok Gehlot described Tejashwi Yadav as a young person, highlighting his promising future and affirming the people of Bihar's support for him.

"Everyone should be worried (about the situation in the country). This is why I can say that, after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others sitting here, Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said at a press conference in Patna on Thursday.

Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday.

The alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

