Khagaria (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

After casting his ballot, Paswan said, "I have fulfilled my responsibility by casting my vote, and I would like every person to do the same to elect a government of their choice."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote rigging, Paswan reiterated that if the Congress believes its claims are solid, it should take the matter to court.

He further asserted that the Mahagathbandhan is losing the elections.

"If Mahagathbandhan had put as much effort into connecting with the public as they did into finding excuses, then they would not have needed these excuses. Mahagathbandhan is losing the election. They make an issue of SIR, Rahul ji keeps holding press conferences every day, if so much wrong is happening, then why don't they go to the court," he said.

Paswan, while speaking to ANI, accused his uncle, Pashupati Paras of "breaking" the family and urged the voters of Alauli constituency to vote mindfully.

"At the time of voting, the people of Alauli will always keep in mind who betrayed my father, Ram Vilas Paswan...It was my 'chacha's decision to break the family...He always said that he never wanted to reconcile...I can never forget how my younger (cousin) brother insulted my mother," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife Maya Shankar cast their votes at a polling booth in Patna during the first phase of the Bihar polls.

Speaking with reporters after casting his vote, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Bihar election will be "historic and decisive" while dismissing any possibility of Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav winning the election.

"The public is voting with great enthusiasm. They will continue to do so. He [Tejashwi Yadav] just for the sake of it. There is no chance of his becoming the CM. Bihar's result will be historic and decisive," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.

Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 11 am.

Polling is underway for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls and will be conducted till 6 pm. In some constituencies polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm. (ANI)

