New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has taken a major decision to further expand the capital's Metro network. The Government has released its share of funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS).

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that these projects will provide improved Metro connectivity to various parts of Delhi and further strengthen the public transport system. The corridors are expected to be completed within four years. Efficient metro operations will also play a significant role in controlling pollution.

The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.225 kilometres. The projects are estimated to cost approximately Rs 14,630.80 crore, of which Rs 3,386.18 crore will be met by the Delhi Government.

The first corridor is proposed from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, with a length of 8.385 kilometres and eight elevated Metro stations. The second corridor is proposed from Inderlok to Indraprastha, with a length of 12.377 kilometres. This line will have a total of ten Metro stations, one elevated and nine underground. This corridor has been included under a combined financial framework with the Lajpat Nagar- Saket G-Block corridor. The combined project cost of these two corridors is Rs 8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi Government's share will be Rs 1,987.86 crore.

The third and longest corridor is proposed from Rithala to Kundli, extending connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. This corridor will be 26.463 kilometres long and will include 21 stations. The total cost of this project has been estimated at Rs 6,230.99 crore, with the Delhi Government's share amounting to Rs 1,398.32 crore. Of the total cost, Rs 5,685.22 crore will be spent for Delhi and Rs 545.77 crore for Haryana, the release noted.

These three corridors will provide better travel facilities to residents across several parts of Delhi. The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block corridor will pass through Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Bhawan, Saket District Centre and Pushp Vihar.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will connect areas such as Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Gate, and Delhi Secretariat-IG Stadium.

The extensive Rithala-Kundli corridor will pass through Rithala, Rohini Sectors 25, 26, 31, 32, 36, Barwala, Rohini Sectors 35 and 34, Bawana Industrial Area-I (Sectors 3-4 and 1-2), Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Bhorgarh village, Narela Anaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector-5, Kundli and Nathupur.

The tendering process for these corridors is underway, and basic work has already begun on some of them. All three corridors are expected to be completed within four years. The construction of these metro corridors will enhance connectivity across northern, central and southern parts of Delhi, as well as the Delhi-NCR region. This will reduce traffic pressure on roads, save commuters' time and promote the use of public transport.

According to a release, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the three Phase-IV corridors will provide Delhi with a modern and robust public transport system aligned with future requirements. She said the project will ensure safe, convenient and time-efficient travel for commuters, reduce dependence on private vehicles and contribute to pollution control. The Chief Minister added that the Delhi Government is continuously taking concrete steps towards making the capital a world-class city, and the expansion of the Metro network is a key part of this commitment. (ANI)

