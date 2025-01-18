Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address the "Sanvidhan Suraksha Sammelan" in Patna today and will also attend a meeting of Congress workers.

Gandhi will address the 'Sammelan' at 12:45 pm at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna and will meet the party workers at the Congress office in Sadaqat Ashram, Patna at 2:45 pm.

Also Read | Thane: Bihar Man Dies After Jumping from Railway Overbridge; Told Family He Was Going to Goa for Work.

In preparation for the Lok Sabha LoP's visit, Bihar Congress held a meeting in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar Mohan Prakash and the party's state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday.

"Congress supporters from all over Bihar will be gathering here (in Patna), there is also a workers' conference. One is a Samajik Sanstha conference, and there is a karyakarta conference. On 18 Jan everyone will be here," MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan told ANI.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 65 Lakh Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme Today, Will Interact With Beneficiaries.

Speaking about the workers' meeting, he said that Gandhi would be interacting with various people there.

Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan mentioned that the Congress leader will be visiting the Sadaqat Ashram, founded by Mazhar-ul-Haq in 1920. The Ashram was built by students of Bihar School of Engineering when they were agitating against British rule.

Gandhi will be visiting the state as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants' protests are in full swing.

The MLA also remarked on the comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the INDIA bloc has "disintegrated" as the parties in the alliance (AAP-Congress) are fighting the Delhi polls separately.

"What even should be said on his (Amit Shah's) comments? He is in a quagmire after commenting on Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA alliance was made on the principle to fight against the Godsewadi party by gathering people who believe in Gandhian ideals and fight against the stoppage of development in the country, which is still alive," Khan told reporters.

However, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey had a different take on his impending visit.

"He (Gandhi) keeps roaming like this and neither the public nor his party take notice. If he comes tomorrow, factionalism will be seen in his party itself," Pandey said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)