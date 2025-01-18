Thane, January 18: In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, 16 January, a 34-year-old man from Bihar took his own life by jumping from a railway overbridge in Thane, as confirmed by railway police officials. The man sustained severe injuries from the fall and later died. A case of accidental death is filed.

According to a report by Times Of India, the man has been identified as Rajan Saha, a 34-year-old native of Kamalpura in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It was revealed that Saha had recently left his hometown, informing his wife and family that he was heading to Goa in search of employment opportunities. Thane Shocker: Man Injured in Acid Attack by Father-in-Law in Kalyan After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination.

The family had believed Rajan Saha was in Goa until they received the devastating news of his death on Friday. His brother, a mason working in Wada, was also unaware that Rajan had arrived in Mumbai. The police stated, “We will now speak with the family members and, if necessary, further investigate the case.” According to the Thane railway police, Rajan waited for the last local train to depart from the station on Thursday night. Afterwards, he accessed the bridge on the Mumbai side, climbed over the railing, and jumped onto the tracks near platform number 10. Thane Shocker: Depressed Woman Smothers 2-Year-Old Daughter, Later Dies by Suicide at Home in Dombivli; Probe Launched.

Despite efforts to save him, he tragically passed away from the injuries sustained in the fall. The railway police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

